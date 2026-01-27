CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 27)
14:18 JST, January 27, 2026
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japan May Stop Sending Deportation Notices to Lawyers of Foreign ...
-
Japan to Face Shortfall of 3.39 Million Workers in AI, Robotics i...
-
Young Japanese Voters Show Weak Support for LDP, Despite High Sup...
-
Keio University’s X Dignity Center Creates Proposal for Role on M...
-
Lotte to Recall 30,000 Gum Packages After Discovering Unapproved ...
-
Japan's Kao Miura Wins Four Continents Figure Skating Championshi...
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slides on Stronger Yen Amid Interven...
-
Visitors Feel 100 Years of History Under Red Roof of Former Post ...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Space Mission Demonstrates Importance of International Cooperatio...
-
Pentagon Foresees 'More Limited' Role in Deterring North Korea
-
Wood Used in 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo's Grand Ring to Be Sent to Fu...
-
Japan Operator to Convert All Lotteria Fast Food Restaurant Outle...
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo To...
-
Coldest Day of Season Hits Japan; Severe Wintry Weather Expected ...
-
KDDI Opens AI Data Center at Former Sharp Plant in Osaka Prefectu...
-
JR Tokai, Shizuoka Pref. Agree on Water Resources for Maglev Trai...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall t...
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disa...
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizz...
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 After...
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China ...
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier t...
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance,...
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan's Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsu...
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Sumo Restaurant in Tokyo Teaches Foreign Visitors About the Ancient Sport, with Bouts Between Retired Rikishi
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Hokkaido Village Attracts Visitors with Red-crowned Cranes, National Special Natural Monument
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line