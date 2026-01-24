CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 24)
12:26 JST, January 24, 2026
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
KDDI Opens AI Data Center at Former Sharp Plant in Osaka Prefectu...
-
PM Takaichi Should Help Young Japanese Break Seniority Barrier to...
-
Noto Quake-Hit Suzu to Reuse Part of Osaka Expo Grand Ring as Tim...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympic Halfpipe Champion Hirano Named to Ja...
-
Heavy Snowfall in Tohoku, Eastern Japan Regions Forecast Through ...
-
Special Snow Notice Issued in Japan’s Fukui Prefecture; Traffic D...
-
Some Differences Seen Among Party Pledges on Consumption Tax Cuts...
-
Kagohima: Local Green Tea Used in ISS to Give Astronauts Tranquil...
Popular articles in the past week
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance,...
-
Asics Opens Factory for Onitsuka Tiger Brand in Western Japan
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Me...
-
Wood Used in 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo's Grand Ring to Be Sent to Fu...
-
Japan Operator to Convert All Lotteria Fast Food Restaurant Outle...
-
Coldest Day of Season Hits Japan; Severe Wintry Weather Expected ...
-
Space Mission Demonstrates Importance of International Cooperatio...
-
Honda Unveils New Iconic ‘H’ logo; Next-gen EVs to Use New Design
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Project...
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Tar...
-
Major Japan Firms’ Average Winter Bonus Tops ¥1 Mil.
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall t...
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disa...
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizz...
-
‘Fiercest, Most Damaging Invasive Weed’ Spreading in Rivers, Lake...
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 After...
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Sumo Restaurant in Tokyo Teaches Foreign Visitors About the Ancient Sport, with Bouts Between Retired Rikishi
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Japanese Chef of Italian Restaurant in Tokyo Offers Milanese Risotto; Bright Colors, Rich Flavors in Simple Steps
-
Hokkaido Village Attracts Visitors with Red-crowned Cranes, National Special Natural Monument
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line