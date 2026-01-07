CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 7)
13:24 JST, January 7, 2026
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Tsunami Can Travel Vast Distances Before Striking, Warn Japanese ...
-
Omiwatari Freezing of Japan Lake Absent for 7 Years; May Tie Anci...
-
Taiwan Alarmed by China’s AI-Driven Election Interference; Beijin...
-
Ancient Japanese Elephant Evolved Earlier Than Previously Thought...
-
Strong Earthquakes Hit Japan’s Shimane and Tottori Prefectures; I...
-
Don't Try This at Home: Edo Firemanship Preservation Association ...
-
Japan’s 10-Year Yield Inches Higher After Moderately Firm Bond Au...
-
Venezuela to Export $2 Billion Worth of Oil to US in Deal with Wa...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall t...
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 After...
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier t...
-
Train Collides with Car at Crossing on JR Utsunomiya Line, Partia...
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan's Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsu...
-
Institute: 2026 Condo Supply in Tokyo Metropolitan Area Forecast ...
-
China Conducts Landing Drills with Foldable Piers, Likely Readyin...
-
New Year’s Greetings Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Prince His...
Popular articles in the past month
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tens...
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo's Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, T...
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by...
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Parti...
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo's $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; ...
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position...
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Securit...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanrio to Open Museum in Yamanashi Pref. Dedicated to Founder, Exhibits Include Hello Kitty, Other Characters
-
Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
-
Students Recreate 19th-Century Bento Boxes Made for Ino Tadataka’s Survey Team in Hot Spring Town on Nakasendo Road
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Sumo Restaurant in Tokyo Teaches Foreign Visitors About the Ancient Sport, with Bouts Between Retired Rikishi
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting