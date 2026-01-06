CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 6)
13:14 JST, January 6, 2026
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Sanyo Shinkansen Train Service Fully Resumed (Update 2)
-
Attack on Venezuela: Use of Military Force by U.S. Raises Deep Co...
-
Japan's Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF P...
-
Escaped Horse Wanders Around Ikuta Station in Kawasaki, Returns t...
-
Mcdonald's, Starbucks in Japan Move Away from Paper Straws Amid C...
-
Japan's ‘Kokuho’ Craze Shines Spotlight on Classical Performing A...
-
Hokkaido Village Attracts Visitors with Red-crowned Cranes, Natio...
-
Japan to Draw up Action Plan to Reduce Clothing Waste
Popular articles in the past week
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall t...
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 After...
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier t...
-
Train Collides with Car at Crossing on JR Utsunomiya Line, Partia...
-
China Appears to Warn Japan, U.S. with Drills Around Taiwan
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status...
-
Shoppers Flock to Tokyo’s Ameyoko Shopping Street to Buy Somethin...
-
Institute: 2026 Condo Supply in Tokyo Metropolitan Area Forecast ...
Popular articles in the past month
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tens...
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo's Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, T...
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by...
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Parti...
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position...
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Securit...
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's ...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanrio to Open Museum in Yamanashi Pref. Dedicated to Founder, Exhibits Include Hello Kitty, Other Characters
-
Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
-
Students Recreate 19th-Century Bento Boxes Made for Ino Tadataka’s Survey Team in Hot Spring Town on Nakasendo Road
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Yamaguchi: Sculpture Modeled After ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Weapon Appears in Ube
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time