CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 24)
13:55 JST, December 24, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End ...
-
Suntory to Halt Jim Beam Distillery in Kentucky for Year
-
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Turns 92, Spends Peaceful Days Despite H...
-
Japan Prime Minister Meets With Anime, Music Experts to Discuss D...
-
H3 Rocket Failure Disrupts Timeline for ‘Japanese GPS’
-
H3 Launch Failure Leaves Japan Without Core Rockets, Deals Blow t...
-
70% of School Institutions in Japan Fail to Check New Database on...
-
Arrival of Migratory White-Fronted Geese at Peak at Izunuma Pond,...
Popular articles in the past week
-
U.S. Senate Resolution Backs Japan, Condemns China's Pressure
-
Sharp Decline in Number of Chinese Tourists But Overall Number of...
-
Japan Set to Participate in EU's R&D Framework, Aims to Boost Coo...
-
Japan Backs Public-Private Cooperation on Economic Security; Nati...
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Bus Bound for Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport Catches Fire Wednesd...
-
AI Personalizes Foreign Language Lessons in Pilot Projects, Inspi...
-
Rakuten Develops New Large Language Model; ‘Rakuten AI 3.0’ Is On...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tens...
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nu...
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by...
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Securit...
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's ...
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction
-
Blanket Eel Trade Restrictions Rejected
-
Key Japan Labor Group to Seek Pay Scale Hike
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanrio to Open Museum in Yamanashi Pref. Dedicated to Founder, Exhibits Include Hello Kitty, Other Characters
-
Autumn Foliage Surrounds Visitors to Tokyo’s Showa Kinen Park
-
My Daughter No Longer Speaks to Me, But I Want to See Her and My Grandchild
-
Kumamoto: Public Bath Refurbished as Library Where You Can Chat, Take Photos
-
Frozen Vegetables: Demand Rises for Convenient, Tasty Domestic Produce
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans