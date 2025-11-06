CARTOON OF THE DAY (November 6)
13:20 JST, November 6, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japanese Construction Company to Reuse Wood Materials from Expo t...
-
Govt to Introduce Satellite-Based Advanced Maritime Digital Commu...
-
Akita, GSDF Agree to Deal with Record-Breaking Number of Bear Att...
-
Prime Minister Takaichi Pushes Economic Package, Seeking Oppositi...
-
How Young People Are Redefining End-of-Life Planning: ‘Shukatsu’ ...
-
Yonezawa Station Festival Draws Crowds, Promotes New Video Game
-
Bear Sightings Surge around Kyoto's Arashiyama; Warning Signs to ...
-
Nikkei Average Briefly Jumps over 1,000 Points in Morning
Popular articles in the past week
-
Japan's PM Takaichi Turns on the Charm to Dispel South Korean Con...
-
Tokyo's Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disrupti...
-
Shinkansen Car Shown for Train That Could Travel at 500 kph in Ja...
-
Foreign Automakers Increasing Presence in Japan's EV Market with ...
-
Tokyo Exhibition Showcases Expo Grand Ring Architect Fujimoto, Ho...
-
Philippines, UAE Have Reportedly Applied to Join Comprehensive an...
-
Suzuki to Resume Accepting Orders for New Jimny Nomade Model Next...
-
Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter
Popular articles in the past month
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding Octobe...
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spe...
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News...
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars t...
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of u...
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including 'Super Cub' Complia...
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Servi...
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some De...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
My Husband Didn’t Return to Japan with Me for My Father’s Funeral
-
Millions of Cosmos Bloom in Historic Site in Nara Pref., Visitors Take in Mountain View Behind Beautiful Flowers
-
Fans Say Farewell to Feline Stationmaster of Yamagata Train Station at Retirement Ceremony
-
Blue Pond in Hokkaido Lit Up for Winter Creating Scene out of Fantasy Movie
-
Nihombashi Takashimaya Continues to Excite for Almost 100 Years, Maintains Traditions and Classical Charms
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C