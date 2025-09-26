CARTOON OF THE DAY (September 26)
12:53 JST, September 26, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Tokyo Game Show Kicks Off with Record-High 1,136 Entities Partici...
-
Drier Weather Threatens Tea Supply from India
-
Trump’s Speech: Making Use of the U.N. is the Path toward Peace
-
10,000 Fireworks Light Up Morioka Night Sky as Part of Traditiona...
-
News in Pictures / 1 Year After Heavy Rains, Residents Mark Disas...
-
Digital Textbooks Approved for Official Use; Concerns Remain Abou...
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (9/26-10/2)
-
Survey Shows That Over 40％ of Men in Tokyo Used Parasols This Sum...
Popular articles in the past week
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
-
40 Years After Plaza Accord, U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Risks Remai...
-
Govt Expert Panel's Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment...
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medici...
-
Eager to Employ Former 2025 Osaka Expo Staff, Competition Heats U...
-
Japan-U.K. Conference on Gambling Addiction Held in Tokyo; Partic...
-
Strong Typhoon Neoguri in Waters Near Tokyo's Minamitorishima Isl...
-
Dodgers Become the 10th Team in Baseball History to Draw 4 Millio...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan's Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challen...
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid ...
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges...
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning,...
-
S. Korea's Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Cra...
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for Fi...
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Durati...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
I am Shocked After Finding out My Son is Infertile
-
Udon Shop from Kitakyushu Expands to Other Regions of Japan with Rich Broth
-
Kochi: Yosakoi Dancers from Quake-stricken Noto Area Give Thanks on Kochi Stage
-
I Want to Get Away from Raising My Junior High School-Age Children
-
Owara Kaze No Bon Festival Kicks off in Toyama; Dancers, Players of Shamisen Lutes, Chinese Fiddles Parade through City
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports