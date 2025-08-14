CARTOON OF THE DAY (August 14)
12:44 JST, August 14, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
TICAD Draft Outlines African Development Strategies;Japanese Tech...
-
JR East Luxury Sleeper Train Staff Drank On-Duty; Investigation F...
-
Koryo High School’s Withdrawal from Koshien: Lax Response Invited...
-
Europe Is Escaping Reliance on American Science
-
Osaka Company Under Investigation for Building Expo Pavilion With...
-
Koizumi Takes Diplomatic Step through Visit to S. Korea; Eyes Str...
-
98-Year-Old Pianist Who Survived World War II Determined to Keep ...
-
U.K. Navy Aircraft Carrier Prince of Wales Docks at Yokosuka; Mar...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase ...
-
Kyoto University Researchers Develops Highly Effective Non-Addict...
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in...
-
Over 200 Kindergarteners Poisoned from Meals Containing Lead in C...
-
Mcdonald's Japan Apologizes for ‘Pokémon’ Happy Meal Chaos; Promo...
-
Mexican Official Concerned About Global ‘Banalization' of Nuclear...
-
Original Manga Drawings at Risk of Being Lost
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel...
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel ...
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
Japan's Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hi...
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimate...
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Is...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Junglia Okinawa Amusement Park Opens; Aiming to Revitalize Northern Okinawa Island
-
Colorful Floats Depicting Samurai, Other Figures Parade Through Aomori City; 5-day Nebuta Festival Kicks Off with a Bang
-
Award-Winning Noto Chefs Design JAL In-Flight Meals; Special Dishes Seek to Promote Region, Encourage Quake Recovery
-
I’m Upset with My Father for Taking Photos of My Room without My Knowledge
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June