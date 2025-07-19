CARTOON OF THE DAY (July 19)
12:43 JST, July 19, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Nissan Plant ‘Closures’: Break away from Negative Cycle and Step ...
-
Lula's Approval Ticks up in Brazil after Trump Threatens Tariffs,...
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (July 18)
-
Noto Peninsula Quake-Damaged Tunnel in Ishikawa Pref. Reopens Aft...
-
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Leaves Hospital after Heart Treatment
-
Experimental Surgical Robot Performs Gallbladder Procedure Autono...
-
Aging Infrastructure: What Should be Done to Raise Funds for Repa...
-
Coke's Shift to Cane Sugar Would Be Expensive, Hurt US Farmers
Popular articles in the past week
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan's Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong...
-
Japan Eyes Huge Market with China Set to Resume of Japanese Beef ...
-
Typhoon Nari Passing East of Tokyo; Over 140 kph Gusts Expected B...
-
Emperor, Empress Watch Mongolian Horse Racing at Naadam Festival;...
-
Hydrangea Pond at Iwate Prefecture Garden Features 5,000 Blooms F...
-
Osaka Gourmet EXPO 2025 Ongoing at Osaka Castle Park; 30 Pop-up F...
-
University of Osaka Hospital Performs Multifetal Reductions After...
-
Nissan Faces Difficult Journey as Firm Carries Out Restructuring ...
Popular articles in the past month
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Mo...
-
Japan's Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across...
-
Japan's Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Ali...
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure ...
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan's Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan's Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong...
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan's Kagoshima Pref. Is...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Guilty Pleasures: Calorie-Busting ‘Sinful Gourmet Foods’ Taking Taste Buds by Storm
-
Japan Tourism / Shirobara Dairy Factory Offers Visitors a Sweet Taste of Tottori Prefecture
-
Tokushima: British Man to Open Guesthouse in Nostalgic Port Village in Tokushima; Tebajima Island Has Charms of Quaint Fishing Village
-
5-Star Rice Meister in Japan Offers Personalized Blends, Advice to Customers; Clearly Explaining Rice Characteristics Is His Strength, Meister Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday