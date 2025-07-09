CARTOON OF THE DAY (July 9)
13:12 JST, July 9, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Canada and Japan: Partners in a Dangerous Time
-
PM Ishiba Discloses Receipt of Tariff Letter from Trump; Instruct...
-
More Residents to Evacuate from Japan's Akusejikima Island After ...
-
Japanese Faculty, Mongolian Students Worked Hard to Open Kosen Co...
-
Imperial Couple Attend Welcome Ceremony, Meet Ex-Yokozuna in Ulaa...
-
Rice Paddy Art in Shohei Ohtani's Hometown in Iwate Pref. Depicts...
-
Upper House Election: Parties Focus on Policies Related to Foreig...
-
Govt to Establish Command Center for Dealing with Crimes, Other I...
Popular articles in the past week
-
All Residents Confirmed Safe After Strong Earthquake Hits Japan’s...
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; I...
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Akuseki-jima Island, Kagoshima Pre...
-
New South Korean President Lee Eager for Early Japan Visit; Says ...
-
More than 1,000 Earthquakes Observed around Tokara Islands in Kag...
-
Upper-5 Quakes Strike Akusekijima Island in Rapid Succession; Aut...
-
Upper House Election: 16 Constituencies See Head-to-head ‘Ruling ...
-
South Korea's Former President Questioned over Treason Accusation...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 20...
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan See...
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan's Rice Harvest Sta...
-
Japan's Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across...
-
Japan's Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Ali...
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporte...
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan's Kagoshima Pref. Is...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
5-Star Rice Meister in Japan Offers Personalized Blends, Advice to Customers; Clearly Explaining Rice Characteristics Is His Strength, Meister Says
-
Japan Tourism / Shirobara Dairy Factory Offers Visitors a Sweet Taste of Tottori Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive