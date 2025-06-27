CARTOON OF THE DAY (June 27)
12:28 JST, June 27, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
16 Japanese Nationals, Their Families Evacuate Iran by Bus for Az...
-
Rapidus’ 2nm Chip Mass Production ‘Progressing as Expected’, on T...
-
Kurobe Dam Gushes Water as Annual Discharge Event Begins; Enthusi...
-
Trump DOJ Sues All Federal Judges in Maryland over Deportation Or...
-
Southwest Japan's Challenges / Signs of Growth: Japan Firms Aim t...
-
Bento Take-Out Chain Hokka-Hokka Tei in Japan to Lower Price of L...
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (6/27-7/3)
-
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? State Lawmaker Seeks to Become NYC's First...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan's Kagoshima Pref. Is...
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd ...
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture
-
22 Mil. Admissions Needed for Osaka-Kansai Expo to Be Profitable,...
-
Japan to Lead Charge on International Rules for Space Debris Remo...
-
Over 260 Japanese National Treasures Featured at Special Exhibiti...
-
Okinawa Marks 80th Anniversary of Fierce WWII Battle; Names of Ya...
Popular articles in the past month
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Ch...
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative t...
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Th...
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan's Kagoshima Pref. Is...
-
Japan's Maglev Shinkansen's Partially Completed Station Unveiled;...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
Kagoshima: Sandbar Allows Visitors to ‘Walk Across Sea’ Like Moses
-
I Cannot Recover from My Dog’s Death; Putting Pain into Words Can Be Healing
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya