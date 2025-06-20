CARTOON OF THE DAY (June 20)
17:26 JST, June 20, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Agriculture Minister Calls Rice Distribution ‘Black Box’; Complex...
-
SDF to Send Planes to Help Japanese Nationals Evacuate Israel, Ir...
-
Ishiba Strives to Bridge Divide Between U.S., Europe; Takes Neutr...
-
Solar Orbiter Obtains 1st Images of the Sun’s Poles
-
Japan's Taichi Kokubun of TOKIO to Leave TV Show; ‘Multiple Compl...
-
Peruvian Fighter Arrested on Suspicion of Smuggling Cocaine Hidde...
-
87 Japanese Nationals, Family Members Evacuate from Israel, Iran;...
-
Japan's Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Ali...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic B...
-
Tohoku Shinkansen Suspends Operations Between Tokyo and Sendai; N...
-
Japan Railway, Logistics Firms Launch Luggage Services for Touris...
-
Canon Head Fujio Mitarai Calls for Japan to Take Lead in Creating...
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will...
-
Lithuanian President: More Defense Spending Needed; Nauseda Stres...
-
The Bank of Japan is considering easing the reductions in its gov...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairma...
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record He...
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative t...
-
Japan's Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in ...
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Contr...
-
Japan's Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Ye...
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Y...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
‘Rice Meister’ Shares Tips on How to Cook Tasty Stockpiled Rice; Soaking, Adding Sake Among Tricks to Restore Old Rice
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya