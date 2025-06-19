CARTOON OF THE DAY (June 19)
14:11 JST, June 19, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporte...
-
Tariff Talks Rescheduled as Trump Rigid on Automobiles; Japan Off...
-
Highs Exceed 35 C for 3 Consecutive Days; Tajimi, Gifu Pref., Top...
-
Emperor, Empress to Visit Hiroshima, Talk with A-Bomb Survivors; ...
-
No-Confidence Motion Unlikely as Japan-U.S. Talks Stall;CDPJ Call...
-
Male University Student in Japan's Kofu Jumps off Building After ...
-
Japan's Nikkei Stock Average Retreats from 4-Month High as Threat...
-
U.S. Resumes Visas for Foreign Students But Demands Access to Soc...
Popular articles in the past week
-
M4.2 Quake Hits Tokyo, Kanto Region; No Tsunami Warning Issued
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic B...
-
Canon Head Fujio Mitarai Calls for Japan to Take Lead in Creating...
-
Tohoku Shinkansen Suspends Operations Between Tokyo and Sendai; N...
-
Lithuanian President: More Defense Spending Needed; Nauseda Stres...
-
Japan Railway, Logistics Firms Launch Luggage Services for Touris...
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairma...
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record He...
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative t...
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Contr...
-
Japan's Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Ye...
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Y...
-
Japan's Maglev Shinkansen's Partially Completed Station Unveiled;...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
‘Rice Meister’ Shares Tips on How to Cook Tasty Stockpiled Rice; Soaking, Adding Sake Among Tricks to Restore Old Rice
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya