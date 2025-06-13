CARTOON OF THE DAY (June 13)
13:02 JST, June 13, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japan Party Leaders Face Off Over No-Confidence Motion; Oppositio...
-
U.N. Mulls Cutting 7,000 Jobs, Reorganizing 40 Agencies; U.S. Fun...
-
Social Media and Elections: Politics Today / Japan Needs to Prepa...
-
Japan Should Avoid Solely Relying on U.S., Engage in Global Diplo...
-
Air India Passenger Plane with 244 Aboard Crashes in India’s Nort...
-
Sacred Logs Carried to Famous Ise Jingu Shrine; Ritual is Part of...
-
19-year-old Woman Arrested for Robbery, Homicide in Nagoya Hotel ...
-
Peru Scraps Plan to Shrink Protected Area in Nazca
Popular articles in the past week
-
Glass Stresses Need for U.S.-Japan Alliance to Invest, Innovate; ...
-
UPDATE2: Four Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in exp...
-
Many Health Care Facilities Unprepared for Tsunami-Related Disast...
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicke...
-
Mourners Pay Respect to Nagashima in Funeral Service; Baseball Le...
-
Accidents by Foreign Drivers Spur License Conversion Review; Tour...
-
Princess Kako Interacts with Japanese Brazilians at Ceremony
-
Japan's Daihatsu Launches New Move for Turnaround
Popular articles in the past month
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairma...
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers...
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative t...
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2...
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Rea...
-
Consumption Tax Exemption to Be Nixed for Low-Cost Imported Items...
-
Former North Korean Agent Says Still Many Spies in South Korea Lo...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
-
Neko Pitcher
-
‘Rice Meister’ Shares Tips on How to Cook Tasty Stockpiled Rice; Soaking, Adding Sake Among Tricks to Restore Old Rice
-
My Daughter’s Husband Lives with Us But Doesn’t Help Pay for Living Expenses
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries