CARTOON OF THE DAY (May 29)
14:48 JST, May 29, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
High Court Orders Japan, Tokyo Govts to Compensate over Probe
-
Muraoka Appointed Representative Director of Yomiuri Group; Syste...
-
Oikawa Appointed Editor-in-Chief of Yomiuri Group; System Led by ...
-
Niigata Pref. Students Learn About Agriculture, Climate Change on...
-
Nvidia Overcomes Tariff-Driven Turbulence to Deliver Q1 Results T...
-
Federal Court Blocks Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs under E...
-
Soaring Rice Prices: Make Use of Debate to Reform Agricultural Po...
-
Germany's Merz Offers to Help Ukraine Develop Its Own Long-Range ...
Popular articles in the past week
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral...
-
Japanese Students at Harvard Worried by U.S. Move; 260 at Harvard...
-
Nippon Steel’s Acquisition To Be Approved: Deal Should Be a Symbo...
-
Japanese Firefighter Who Worked in Quake-Hit Myanmar Hopes Others...
-
2025 Osaka Expo: Expo Venue Hit by Swarms of Chironomids; Organiz...
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Prefectures around Kansai Hope to Lure Tourists...
-
Tokyo’s Meguro Ward Office Tour Illuminates Architect Murano’s Ma...
-
World Forum on Japanese Culture Set to Kick Off; 1st Session to F...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers...
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Inco...
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under S...
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convi...
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Pa...
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., AD...
-
Japan's Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; In...
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Rea...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
100-Meter-Long Koinobori Carp Streamer Flies in Park in Japan; About 70,000 People Gather at Park
-
Neko Pitcher
-
My Daughter’s Husband Lives with Us But Doesn’t Help Pay for Living Expenses
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket