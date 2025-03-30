CARTOON OF THE DAY (March 30)
13:14 JST, March 30, 2025
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yamagata Chef Frenchifies Yoshoku Cuisine; Japanese Comfort Food Gets Haute Treatment
-
I’m Sick and Tired of Worrying about What My Mother Thinks
-
Hiroshima: Museum Commemorating Battleship Yamato Closed for Renovation; Overcrowding Causing Safety Issues
-
Japan Tourism / Charm of Train Journey through Valley Full of Ornamental Peach Blossoms in Gunma, Tochigi Prefectures
-
Limited Time Operation in Hakone; Japan’s First Windowless Gondola Lift to Run
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction