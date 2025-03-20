CARTOON OF THE DAY (March 20)
15:51 JST, March 20, 2025
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dashi Utilized as Tasty Tourism Resource in Shikabe, Hokkaido; Tours Helping Revitalize Locality
-
I Don’t Have the Courage to See My Unconscious Mother-in-Law; Am I Being Heartless?
-
Yamagata Chef Frenchifies Yoshoku Cuisine; Japanese Comfort Food Gets Haute Treatment
-
My Husband Doesn’t Talk to Me or Anyone in Our Family
-
Hiroshima: Museum Commemorating Battleship Yamato Closed for Renovation; Overcrowding Causing Safety Issues
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026