CARTOON OF THE DAY (March 8)
11:53 JST, March 8, 2025
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dashi Utilized as Tasty Tourism Resource in Shikabe, Hokkaido; Tours Helping Revitalize Locality
-
My Son is Crazy about His Girlfriend, Who is Very Presumptuous
-
Hirao Residents Produce Olive Oil from Locally Grown Olives; Yamaguchi Pref. Town Working to Rejuvenate Local Economy
-
Himeji Castle Entrance Fee to Rise to ¥2,500 for Non-Locals; Increased Charge, More than Double Current Level, Will Fund Restoration Work
-
Golden Caviar from Gifu Prefecture to be Sold Overseas; Raising Heathy Albino Sturgeons a Challenge for Fish Farmer
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
- Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s