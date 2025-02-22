CARTOON OF THE DAY (February 22)
18:53 JST, February 22, 2025
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Attracts Many Visitors on Opening Day; Popular Event Taking Place at 3 Locations Around City
-
Asahi Breweries Develop Canned Lemon Sour of the Future; Unique Drink Drawing New Customers to Drink Market
-
My Son is Crazy about His Girlfriend, Who is Very Presumptuous
-
Warm Up with Chicken Pot-Au-Feu, French-Style Soup with Winter Vegetables
-
Fantastic Ice Sculptures Shown at Chitose – Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival in Hokkaido; Sunset Illuminations Happening Daily
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry