CARTOON OF THE DAY (February 1)
13:10 JST, February 1, 2025
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Toyama, Osaka Among New York Times 52 Places to Go for 2025
-
Overhead Dining Videos Gaining Popularity; Social Media Trend Brings Floods of New Customers to Restaurants
-
Hearty Hachis Parmentier Makes for the Perfect Winter Dish; Warm Your Seasonal Gatherings with French Classic
-
Osaka: Smartphone App Revives CG Images of Naniwa Palace; Digital Rendering of Historic Japanese Capital
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 10)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation
- TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China