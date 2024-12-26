CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 26)
16:47 JST, December 26, 2024
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
Hotel Gajoen Tokyo: a ‘Fairy Tale Palace’
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 4)
-
‘Donkey Kong Country’ Opens at Universal Studios Japan; New Section Expands Super Nintendo World Area by 70％
-
Japan’s Only Hovercraft Tour Launches; Oita Pref. Provides ¥11.2 Mil. to Improve Transportation System
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Tokyo Accelerates in November
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise