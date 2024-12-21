CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 21)
13:32 JST, December 21, 2024
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hotel Gajoen Tokyo: a ‘Fairy Tale Palace’
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (November 27)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 4)
-
Japan Tourism / Travel to Fukui Pref. for Soba Made From Buckwheat Freshly Harvested in Autumn
JN ACCESS RANKING
- JETRO Draws up Guidelines for ‘Wagyu’ Labeling in U.S.
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)