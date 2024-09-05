CARTOON OF THE DAY (September 5)
12:22 JST, September 5, 2024
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Spicy Couscous Dish for Hot Summers; Addictive Spice Mix from North Africa to Make Stew
-
‘Jewelry box’ Cafe Brings 1980s Sparkle to Tokyo; ‘Felt Like I was Transported Back to the Showa Era’
-
Nagoya Restaurant’s Local Grilled Eel Specialty Serves Up Perfect Summer Dish; Michelin Guide-Listed Eatery Still Considered ‘Newcomer’
-
Nighttime Summer Festival to Be Held at Tokyo Museum; 6 Nights of Traditional Fun Include Access to Museum
-
Oita: Giant Geta Sandal Paraded, Celebrating a Local Craft Made for More Than a Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level