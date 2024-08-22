CARTOON OF THE DAY (August 22)
13:13 JST, August 22, 2024
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Utsunomiya Strawberry Salmon to Become City’s Next Specialty Product; Meant to Demonstrate Local Tap Water Quality
-
Make Grilled Horse Mackerel Chirashizushi Atop Sushi Rice with Spicy, Sour Twist
-
Spicy Couscous Dish for Hot Summers; Addictive Spice Mix from North Africa to Make Stew
-
Boat Tour on Fukushima Pref. River Promises Time-Travel-Like Experience; Tourists Enjoy Beautiful Views of Otherworldly Mist and Natural Landscapes
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)