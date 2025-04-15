Yamagata’s Cherry Blossoms Are Now in Full Bloom, Four Days Earlier than Usual, Four Days Later than the Previous Year.
13:08 JST, April 15, 2025
YAMAGATA — Cherry blossoms have come into full bloom in Yamagata, the Yamagata Meteorological Office announced Monday. It was four days earlier than usual and four days later than last year.
At around 9 a.m., the office’s staff confirmed 80% of the flowers blooming on the Someiyoshino benchmark tree in the office’s premise. The office announced this year’s bloom on Wednesday.
