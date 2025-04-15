Home>Features>Travel Spots

Yamagata’s Cherry Blossoms Are Now in Full Bloom, Four Days Earlier than Usual, Four Days Later than the Previous Year.

The cherry blossoms on the Someiyoshino benchmark tree have come into full bloom in Yamagata on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:08 JST, April 15, 2025

YAMAGATA — Cherry blossoms have come into full bloom in Yamagata, the Yamagata Meteorological Office announced Monday. It was four days earlier than usual and four days later than last year.

At around 9 a.m., the office’s staff confirmed 80% of the flowers blooming on the Someiyoshino benchmark tree in the office’s premise. The office announced this year’s bloom on Wednesday.

