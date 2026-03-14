National Intelligence Council: Proposed Body Must Be Utilized To Stop Operations by Foreign Elements

There is no end to cases in which foreign elements have attempted to steal sensitive information held by private companies. Efforts to disseminate disinformation on social media and manipulate public opinion are also increasingly prominent.

A new organization must be established to improve intelligence capabilities while simultaneously strengthening the system for protecting intelligence vital to Japan’s national interests.

The government has submitted a bill to the Diet to establish a national intelligence council within the Cabinet. The council, to be chaired by the prime minister, will serve as the central command for intelligence-related operations.

In addition to the prime minister, the new council will consist of relevant cabinet ministers, including the foreign minister and defense minister. As an organization to support the council, the current Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office (CIRO) reportedly will be reorganized into a national intelligence bureau.

The CIRO currently plays a role in gathering and analyzing important information from various ministries and agencies. However, it is up to each ministry and agency to decide what information to report to the office.

It is said that the newly established national intelligence bureau will be granted the authority to instruct ministries and agencies to provide information. It would be problematic if important information remained buried within a vertically segmented administrative system. The aim of the new organizations is to ensure that the prime minister and others can make appropriate decisions based on all available information.

Also, the reality must not be taken lightly that incidents suspected to involve espionage by foreign elements are occurring one after another. In January, it was revealed that a former employee of a precision machinery manufacturer in the greater Tokyo area had leaked information on cutting-edge technology to a man believed to be a Russian spy.

Last month, it was discovered that a former employee of a machinery manufacturer in Hiroshima Prefecture had illegally taken design drawings that constituted trade secrets. Police believe a Chinese company was involved.

Japan has long been criticized for lagging behind in intelligence capabilities. Efforts must be made to foster talented personnel skilled in information gathering and analysis.

A key concern is whether the new organizations will be able to coordinate smoothly with existing organizations.

The Cabinet has the National Security Council (NSC), which serves as the command center for foreign and security policy. The National Security Secretariat, which serves the NSC, also handles critical information.

It is necessary to clarify the roles of these organizations to prevent information from becoming tangled and leading to erroneous policy decisions.

Meanwhile, the ruling parties argue that a system should be established to actively intercept telecommunications and radio waves.

Currently, interception of telecommunications is permitted only for investigations into serious crimes. However, if this scope is expanded thoughtlessly, it could threaten the right to know and freedom of the press. This should be considered carefully.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 14, 2026)