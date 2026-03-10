Iran Situation: Significance of Rule of Law Must Be Conveyed

The attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel are not limited to military facilities. In response to these attacks, Iran continues to strike U.S. military bases in its neighboring countries, using drones and other means. Civilian casualties continue to rise.

The international community must demand restraint from both the United States and Iran.

Nor is it enough for Japan to only criticize Iran’s attacks.

Japan should leverage forums such as the United Nations to heighten its efforts to prevent hostilities from spreading. Japan must collaborate with friendly nations, including Turkey — a pro-Japanese country that has influence in the Middle East — to explore paths toward a ceasefire.

Ten days have passed since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Monday.

The United States has said it will continue operations until Iran’s military capabilities are destroyed. In response, the Iran side issued a statement saying it can continue combat operations for at least six months. There is a strong risk that the conflict could escalate unchecked and become protracted.

Amid this situation, the Japanese government is prioritizing the evacuation of Japanese nationals from countries that neighbor Iran.

On Monday, about 200 Japanese nationals in Qatar were evacuated by a land route to Saudi Arabia. They are scheduled to return to Japan from Saudi Arabia aboard a chartered flight arranged by the government.

The government dispatched Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft to the Maldives in preparation for a further deterioration of the situation. The government should take all possible measures to protect Japanese nationals.

Japanese vessels have also been affected. Iran has reportedly blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for crude oil transport. As a result, about 40 Japan-related vessels, including tankers, are currently being forced to stand by in the Persian Gulf.

The government should give attention not only to the safety of the crew members but also to securing food and other supplies.

At a working dinner after her talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was visiting Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly condemned only Iran, citing its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The recent attacks by the United States and others are highly likely to be in violation of international law. Nevertheless, the prime minister likely treated only Iran as problematic because she does not want to worsen relations with the United States.

However, Japan has earned the trust of the international community because it has engaged in diplomacy based on universal values such as peace and the rule of law.

At the upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the United States, the prime minister should frankly explain that peace and stability in the Middle East are important for the entire international community and that protecting the rule of law is essential.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 10, 2026)