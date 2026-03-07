Children and Social Media: It’s Time for Japan to Debate Pros and Cons of Regulations

Movements to restrict minors’ social media use are gaining momentum, particularly overseas. These stem from concerns about its negative effects on mental and physical health. Japan should also discuss whether regulations are necessary from a broad perspective.

Last year, Australia brought into effect a law on social media requiring social media operating companies to implement measures preventing those under 16 from having accounts. The law targets major platforms, including Instagram, X and YouTube, with operators found violating the law facing fines of up to ¥5 billion.

A 15-year-old girl who constantly looked at diet-related content on social media, damaging her mental health, died from an overdose of medication. Her parents’ desperate plea reportedly helped lead to these social media regulations.

In Europe, too, movements for regulations have been accelerating, such as the French National Assembly passing a bill to prohibit social media use for those under 15. In the United States, some states have enacted related laws such as one requiring a parent or guardian’s consent when a minor creates an account.

As children’s brains are not fully developed, they are considered vulnerable to the influence of highly stimulating videos and other content. When minors become too dependent on social media, there is an increased likelihood of bullying, depression, suicidal thoughts and eating disorders, making the situation serious.

Japanese elementary, junior high and high school students spend an average of 5½ hours on the internet on weekdays. When asked about how they use it, 77% of respondents cited “communication” via social media and other platforms.

In recent years, there have been prominent cases of minors falling victim to sexual crimes through social media. Despite this, the sense of urgency remains low in Japan, and discussions about regulations, such as those seen overseas, have not gained significant traction. There are concerns that the situation could remain unchanged.

This year, the Children and Families Agency established an expert panel to begin examining measures to address minors’ social media use. Some social media platforms are also used by family members or members of school clubs to communicate with each other. It is necessary to identify the benefits and challenges of regulations and advance multifaceted discussions.

It is crucial to examine precedents from overseas. In Australia, where a ban has already been enacted, a number of minors are reportedly registering on social media platforms by falsifying their age. The effectiveness of such regulations must also be considered.

Social media platforms are flooded with disinformation and conspiracy theories, contributing to social division. To prevent being misled by such information, it is vital for digital literacy to be enhanced beginning from childhood through education at school and at home.

It is likely not uncommon for children to be registered on various social media platforms without their parents’ knowledge. It is essential for families to have thorough discussions and establish rules beforehand regarding which services to use and how to use them.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 7, 2026)