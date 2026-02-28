House of Representatives Budget Committee: Debate Must Deepen Understanding of National Defense Policy

The debate is taking place as Japan faces a host of internal and external challenges, such as a low birthrate, an aging population and a deteriorating security environment.

Even with this situation at hand, it is hard to say that the government and the ruling and opposition parties have engaged in in-depth discussions toward overcoming these difficulties.

Basic interpellation began at the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Friday. Regarding the National Security Strategy, which is scheduled for revision by the end of the year, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said: “The importance of economic security is increasing. We will make it a major agenda.” She thus stressed her focus on economic security perspectives.

Dual-use technologies, including communication satellites and drones, are becoming more prevalent as boundaries between civilian and military applications narrow. It is essential to protect private-sector technological capabilities and leverage them to enhance Japan’s defense strength. The prime minister’s awareness of this issue is understandable.

Takaichi also expressed the view that, regarding the procurement of defense equipment, it is crucial not to depend on other countries.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has highlighted the importance of domestic production of defense equipment. Under circumstances in which equipment is procured from other countries during a crisis, it would be impossible to maintain sustained combat ability.

The government and ruling parties are currently considering revising the Implementation Guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology. A leading proposal would abolish the current “five category” rule, which limits export purposes to rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping, and would also lift restrictions on exporting lethal weapons.

As a result of Japan’s strict restrictions on defense equipment transfers, the defense industry has been weakened, with, until now, its delivery destinations almost exclusively limited to the Self-Defense Forces. Expanding exports to rehabilitate the defense industry is a timely move.

However, it is necessary to establish certain safeguards to ensure these measures remain consistent with the principles of peaceful diplomacy. The specific methods and conditions for this purpose should also be deliberated thoroughly.

The government and both the ruling and opposition parties must strive for debates that deepen public understanding of defense policy.

Regarding the National Security Strategy, the government is expected to explicitly state a policy of increasing defense spending. However, it has yet to be determined how the necessary funding will be secured.

Meanwhile, social security costs continue to rise due to the low birthrate and aging population. At a time when funding is required for various policy measures, it is not appropriate to reduce the consumption tax — a core revenue source — for the sake of measures against rising prices.

The prime minister and all Cabinet ministers attended Friday’s Budget Committee meeting. This is said to reflect the Prime Minister’s Office’s desire to avoid concentrating the answering of questions solely on the prime minister.

It is true that Takaichi frequently took the floor to answer questions during last year’s extraordinary Diet session. While it seems that the Prime Minister’s Office preferred to leave the task to other ministers, ministers should be allowed to focus on policymaking rather than being tied down by the Diet when no prior notice of questions is given.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 28, 2026)