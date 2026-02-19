2nd Takaichi Cabinet: The Time Has Come to Finalize and Implement Needed Policies

With a solid foundation — often described as “one-party dominance” — now in place, the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has reached the phase of specifying the details of its pledged policies and taking steps to implement them. The prime minister’s leadership skills will be put to the test from this moment.

The second Takaichi Cabinet has been formed. Building on a landslide victory in the House of Representatives election, Takaichi has emphasized advancing policies “that could split public opinion.” Alongside “responsible and proactive public finances,” her administration will focus on fortifying defense capabilities, among other issues.

However, the policies she has championed thus far are rather like slogans. Moving forward, she must explain the specifics of these measures during Diet debates and gain public understanding.

The challenge facing her second Cabinet is to put the Japanese economy on a growth trajectory. The prime minister has outlined a policy to strengthen investment in 17 sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and the defense industry.

However, to achieve results with limited financial resources, it is also crucial to set priorities and narrow down the targets.

For example, investment in the defense industry not only enables domestic procurement of defense equipment and enhances sustained combat capabilities, but it also leads to the development of new technologies such as drones, so it is highly meaningful.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine starkly highlights how crucial it is to be self-sufficient in procuring equipment.

The government plans to revise the National Security Strategy and other documents this year. Given the deteriorating security environment, it must swiftly give careful consideration to the scale of the defense budget and new forms of combat.

Amid increasing uncertainty in the international situation, it is essential not only to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance but also to expand the number of friendly nations and enhance defense cooperation. To this end, expansion of defense equipment exports to an extent that is not contradictory to the principles of a peace-loving nation should be studied.

Meanwhile, as a measure to counter rising prices, the prime minister remains committed to her pledge to reduce the consumption tax on food items to zero for two years but has not decided how to make up for the resulting shortfall of ¥5 trillion in annual revenue. Restoring the tax rate after two years will likely not be easy either.

Takaichi should carefully consider whether shifting the burden onto future generations, in order to overcome current high prices, truly serves the people.

The Diet has shifted to a new configuration in which multiple small opposition parties, each with differing stances, are facing a massive ruling coalition.

The opposition parties must recognize that futile tactics, including refusing to participate in deliberations as they have done in the past, will not work. They should refrain from questions aimed at provoking gaffes and instead focus on deepening policy debates to amend bills, striving to make Diet deliberations constructive.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 19, 2026)