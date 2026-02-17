Munich Security Conference: Japan Has Growing Role To Play in Rebuilding World Order

The Munich Security Conference in Germany highlighted the division between the United States, which has abandoned its role in maintaining order, and Europe. Anxiety about the future is spreading throughout the international community.

Japan should uphold the principle of the rule of law and strive to rebuild order. It must strengthen its relationships not only with the United States and Europe but also with developing countries, and carry out multifaceted diplomacy.

Leaders and foreign ministers from countries around the world, including the Group of Seven countries, participated in the security conference. As a member of the G7, Japan also attended.

Held amid strained relations between the United States and Europe over the issue of the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland, the main topic of discussions at the conference was Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States “too often asks Ukraine, not Russia, for concessions,” expressing frustration with the United States for urging Kyiv to make compromises.

The United States is demanding that Ukraine demilitarize its eastern region of Donbas. Ukraine, however, is concerned that this could threaten its territory and sovereignty.

If Russia, which started the war, is allowed to gain from its aggression, Ukraine’s neighbors may also face consequences. The world should not return to a barbaric era of “rule by force.”

Japan is reportedly set to contribute funds to a North Atlantic Treaty Organization framework that primarily supply weapons to Ukraine. Amid growing “Ukraine fatigue” in the West, Japan’s goal of providing more assistance is understandable.

In principle, Japan cannot export finished lethal defense equipment. However, supplying equipment to a country under attack does not contradict its principles as a peace-loving nation. Exporting equipment specifically designed for defense purposes, such as interceptor missiles, is worth considering.

Meanwhile, at the conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the U.S.-led order “no longer exists.” He then indicated he would strengthen cooperation with Japan, as well as with India and other emerging nations, to help achieve stability in the international community.

Japan is deepening security cooperation with Europe by developing a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy, among other steps. Expanding such efforts is crucial.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, addressing representatives of participating countries at the conference, mentioned Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Diet remark about a potential Taiwan contingency and claimed of Japan’s “unabated ambition” to invade Taiwan.

Hearing such an absurd claim, one can only be dumbfounded. Naturally, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi promptly offered a rebuttal at the conference, calling Wang’s remark factually incorrect.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 17, 2026)