Measures Against Passive Smoking: The Times Call for Stronger Regulations

Everyone is surely now aware of the harm caused by passive smoking, in which you inhale the smoke produced by another person’s cigarette. Yet, one still faces this risk in such common places as restaurants. More decisive measures must be considered.

At one time, the law only required that an effort be made toward preventing passive smoking in places where many people gather, but the revised Health Promotion Law, fully enforced in 2020, strengthened measures.

Specifically, the revised law bans smoking on the premises of hospitals, schools and government organizations in principle. However, the law allows outdoor smoking areas to be set up. It stipulates that offices, restaurants and other indoor areas should be made smoke-free in principle, but they are permitted to set up designated smoking rooms.

Passive smoking increases the risk of lung cancer as well as of brain and heart diseases. The law’s revision helped raise awareness of the dangers of passive smoking, and this was a step forward.

Yet, people continue to be exposed to secondhand smoke in their daily lives. This is because smoking is permitted in smoking rooms, and the revised law contains numerous other exceptions.

For example, establishments like cigar bars, where the primary purpose is to smoke rather than to dine, are allowed to permit smoking if they display a sign saying “facility for smokers” at the entrance, among other conditions. However, the criteria for such facilities are ambiguous, and there is no obligation for them to report to public health centers.

Consequently, some izakaya pubs have declared themselves “facilities for smokers,” although it is clear that they are primarily meant for eating and drinking. According to a Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry survey, a quarter of establishments claiming to be facilities for smokers were izakaya.

Local governments should make it widely known that establishments primarily for eating and drinking are not eligible to be facilities for smokers, and they should thoroughly enforce this guidance.

Fundamentally, the many exceptions in the revised law undeniably contribute to inappropriate application of the law.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 70 countries mandate a complete indoor smoking ban to prevent passive smoking.

An expert panel under the health ministry has begun discussions on revising the current law. The times demand a further strengthening of regulations. It is unavoidable.

Furthermore, heat-not-burn tobacco products are not as strictly regulated as conventional cigarettes, as the effects of passive smoking were not yet fully understood when the law was revised. This means people are allowed to smoke heated tobacco while eating or drinking at an establishment.

However, in recent years, it has become clear that even heated tobacco products expose bystanders to chemicals. Measures based on the latest findings are urgently needed.

While tobacco is a luxury item, it goes without saying that it poses a high risk to smokers’ health. Measures to reduce the number of smokers are also crucial.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 14, 2026)