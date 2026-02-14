New CRA Leader: Ogawa Should Quickly Present Party’s Vision for Future

How long will the members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito remain separated in the House of Councillors? Won’t their local organizations join the party? The future of the Centrist Reform Alliance remains unclear.

The new leader must first clearly present a vision for the party’s future.

In the CRA leadership election, former CDPJ Secretary General Junya Ogawa defeated Takeshi Shina, also formerly of the CDPJ, to become the new leader. Ogawa’s term in office is about one year, running until the end of March next year.

The CRA, formed just before the dissolution of the House of Representatives last month, had no established rules for a leadership election. Following the resignation of coleaders Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito to take responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat in the lower house election, the leadership election was hastily organized.

At a press conference, Ogawa stated, “I have to ask each [party member] to do the work of dozens of people and confront the massive ruling parties.” The new leader also indicated he will not rush to a decision on whether CDPJ and Komeito members in the upper house will join the CRA.

For the time being, the CDPJ and Komeito members in the upper house said they will not form a joint parliamentary group for the special Diet session.

Therefore, the CRA can only confront the ruling parties in the lower house. Even if the CRA decides to support or oppose bills in the lower house, there is a possibility that the CDPJ and Komeito in the upper house will not be in step with it.

Despite a significant reduction in its lower house seats, the CRA remains the largest opposition party. Does it intend to confront the LDP’s dominance with its current disjointed state between the two chambers of the Diet? A sound opposition with a certain level of strength is necessary to maintain tension in politics.

Voices expressing caution have emerged among CDPJ upper house members about joining the CRA after witnessing its crushing defeat in the general election. Some of the lawmakers seem concerned that merging with the CRA could jeopardize their own reelection prospects in an upper house election.

There is little hope for the CRA to regain strength while it remains in such an incomplete state.

Meanwhile, Ogawa has indicated that he intends to proceed with careful discussions over the issue of local organizations of the CDPJ and Komeito joining the CRA. However, a conclusion should be reached soon on how to campaign in next spring’s unified local elections.

During the lower house election campaign, the CRA emphasized only its philosophy, asserting that it represents moderate conservatives and liberals. As it failed to clearly present what kind of party it aims to be, it was likely difficult for voters to understand it.

While the CRA deemed the security-related legislation “constitutional,” it can hardly be said that the party proactively presented concrete proposals to safeguard Japan’s security.

How much should defense spending be increased? Will the party allow the plan to relocate the U.S. Futenma Air Station to the Henoko district of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture? Clarifying the party’s stance on such issues is also a role tasked to Ogawa.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 14, 2026)