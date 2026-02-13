Medal Haul: Young Japanese Athletes Are Lively; Veterans Shine at Olympics

Japanese athletes have given lively performances and won medals one after another at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Their willingness to take on challenges without fear of failure and their dedication to their teams surely helped produce these outstanding results.

Japan earning the bronze medal in the ski jumping mixed team event was deeply moving. Sara Takanashi, who holds a record of 63 World Cup individual wins, was disqualified at the previous Beijing Winter Olympics for violating suit regulations and even considered retiring from competition.

Encouraged and supported by those around her, Takanashi returned to the Olympic stage and led the team with her consistent jumps. After the team secured the medal, the sight of her crying as she embraced Yuki Ito, who also competed at the Beijing Games, certainly left an impression on viewers.

Japan took silver in the figure skating team event after closing in on the top spot, which was eventually taken by the United States. In particular, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara delivered dynamic performances in the pairs, taking first place in both the short and free programs.

Previously, the pairs was considered Japan’s weak point in the figure skating team event, while the country tended to do well in men’s and women’s singles.

Miura and Kihara honed their skills by training in Canada, where the top athletes gather. The duo came to this big stage determined to help their team and ended up contributing as a leading scorer.

Kaori Sakamoto, who has announced that she will retire from competition at the end of this season, also gave it her all, securing first place in both the women’s short and free programs. The dedication of the individual athletes and the strength of the team both deserve a huge round of applause.

Speed skater Miho Takagi, who is competing in her third consecutive Olympics, earned a bronze medal in the 1,000 meters, bringing her lifetime total to eight Olympic medals so far. After missing out on gold, she said, “I won’t let it end like this.” Hopes are high for her in the 1,500 meters, as it is an event in which she excels.

In the men’s and women’s snowboard big air, Kira Kimura and Kokomo Murase achieved the remarkable feat of both winning gold medals. Both landed big tricks on their final runs for come-from-behind wins. These young competitors, both 21 years old, seized their respective crowns by boldly taking on challenges.

The prominence of Japanese snowboarders is partly due to the increased availability of artificial turf facilities across Japan, enabling people to practice even in summer. Their technical skills and mental fortitude to execute outstanding tricks at crucial moments undoubtedly stem from their strenuous daily training.

Across all events, Olympic athletes from different nations have celebrated each other regardless of their results. Perhaps they are able to show respect and consideration for others precisely because they have pushed themselves rigorously through daily training. Such scenes serve as symbols of this festival of peace.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 13, 2026)