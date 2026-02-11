Double Elections in Osaka Pref.: Victories Cannot be Seen as Gaining Public Support for Metropolis Plan

Even if the aim is to advance a long-cherished policy of the Japan Innovation Party, how would that be accomplished through holding gubernatorial or mayoral elections? Winning such meaningless elections hardly constitutes earning the mandate of voters.

The double elections for the Osaka Prefecture governor and Osaka mayor were held on the same day as the House of Representatives election, with Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who also serves as JIP leader, and Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama, the party’s deputy leader, being reelected in their respective races.

The two announced their resignations mid-term, claiming it was to advance the Osaka metropolis plan, thereby triggering elections to seek renewed mandates. National parties other than the JIP refused to field candidates, deeming that the move lacks a justifiable reason for holding an election, resulting in effectively uncontested elections.

In the double elections, invalid ballots such as blank votes exceeded 10% of the total votes cast in both the gubernatorial and mayoral elections, a significant increase from the previous double elections in 2023. It seems many people had doubts about the elections.

Following his victory, Yoshimura stated at a press conference his intention to expedite the establishment of a council to design the institutional framework for the metropolis plan. But it would be absurd to think this will move the metropolis plan forward.

The Osaka metropolis plan proposes abolishing Osaka City and dividing it into multiple special wards like Tokyo’s 23 wards. JIP officials, who were elected local government heads on a platform advocating this plan, held referendums on its merits in 2015 and 2020, but both were rejected by a majority vote.

If the JIP intends to push forward a policy that has been rejected twice, it must engage in thorough debate and provide residents with a detailed explanation. Why did they make it the sole issue in the local government elections without following these procedures?

It seems they are trying to create the pretext of “having gained the people’s support” by winning the elections, to force through the procedures for realizing the plan.

The terms of the two elected officials will last until April 2027, and elections will be held again next spring. Despite this, spending ¥2.8 billion on the elections is bound to be called a waste of taxpayer money.

The two are apparently rushing to advance the metropolis plan because they want to link it to the “second capital” concept that the JIP aims to enact in the Diet.

A second capital involves a city that has been prepared to temporarily relocate the functions of central government ministries and agencies in the event of a disaster affecting Tokyo. The concept would also include fiscal measures by the central government for the development of the second capital. The JIP proposal limits the candidates for a second capital to prefectures with special wards, with Osaka’s designation in mind.

However, the location of Tokyo’s backup functions should be considered across a broader regional perspective.

In the lower house election, the JIP failed to gain broad support outside of Osaka Prefecture. This may be because voters saw through its stance of prioritizing only local interests. As a member of the ruling coalition responsible for national governance, this does not seem like appropriate behavior.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 11, 2026)