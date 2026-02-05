Exports of Agricultural, Forestry and Fishery Products: Potential Appeal of Japanese Food is Immense

Interest in Japanese food is growing overseas. It is hoped that its immense potential appeal will be leveraged to increase exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products.

In 2025, exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food items reached ¥1.7005 trillion, a 12.8% increase from the previous year, setting a record high for the 13th year in a row. The rising popularity of Japanese cuisine and the weak yen are supporting this growth.

By country and region, the top export destination was the United States, which saw an increase of 13.7% to reach ¥276.2 billion. Hong Kong was second, followed by Taiwan in third. China, which effectively halted imports of Japanese seafood products last November, was fourth, unchanged from the previous year.

Matcha, which is green tea leaves that have been ground into a powder, is in the limelight. Exports of green tea, including matcha, surged nearly 100% to ¥72.1 billion.

It has gained recognition in Europe, the United States and Asia as a health food known for its rich umami flavor and high nutritional value. Matcha-flavored sweets, matcha lattes and other such products are reportedly popular.

This serves as an example demonstrating the high potential of Japanese food.

Since visitors to Japan are becoming familiar with Japanese cuisine, exports of many items such as beef and sake could potentially increase. It is hoped that moves will be made to cultivate promising markets with growth potential such as in other parts of Asia and the Middle East.

Rather than sticking to the idea of merely offloading domestic surplus, it is hoped that producers will analyze local preferences and develop products specifically for export purposes. It is crucial for the public and private sectors to collaborate and strengthen ties with overseas supermarkets and restaurants.

Diversifying sales channels is also vital. Scallops serve as a model case. China, which was a major export destination, halted imports in 2023 over concerns about the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. Japan subsequently succeeded in developing new markets in the United States, Vietnam and elsewhere.

Scallop exports increased by more than 30% to ¥90.6 billion, pushing total seafood exports over ¥400 billion for the first time.

The government has positioned the export of agricultural, forestry and fishery products as part of its growth strategy. The government set a target of ¥2 trillion for 2025 but was not able to achieve it. The new target is to reach ¥5 trillion by 2030. Further sales efforts will surely be necessary.

Rice exports, which have increased in recent years, amounted to about 46,000 tons, showing only a slight growth.

Last autumn, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry abruptly revised its rice production expansion policy on the principle of supporting “production based on demand.” Consequently, domestic prices have remained stubbornly high. Meanwhile, private-sector rice imports in 2025 surged to 95 times the level of the previous year.

This is glaringly inconsistent. To ensure that rice remains affordable, the government must thoroughly pursue a fundamental policy of strengthening the production base while simultaneously expanding exports.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 5, 2026)