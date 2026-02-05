Early Voting: Expand Use of Early Voting Even in Severe Winter Conditions

The number of people casting early ballots for the House of Representatives election is declining in colder regions.

This appears to be the result of persistent severe weather, such as heavy snow, and delays by local governments in mailing out admission tickets for polling stations because of the short time from the announcement to voting.

However, voting is possible even without an admission ticket if a person’s identity is verified. It is hoped that voters will carefully consider the policies of candidates and parties and exercise this important right, even in the harsh conditions of midwinter.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry has announced that the number of early voters in single-seat constituencies for the lower house election reached 4.56 million over the five days from Jan. 28, the day after the election campaign officially kicked off, to Feb. 1. This represents 4.4% of all eligible voters.

Early voting numbers for major national elections are trending upward. Last year’s House of Councillors election saw a record 26.18 million voters use early voting. This means one in four eligible voters cast their ballots early.

More and more local governments are setting up early voting stations at such locations as in front of train stations and commercial facilities. The availability of voting opportunities during commutes or shopping trips is believed to be driving the increase.

However, the number of early voters this time is about 120,000 less than during the same period in the previous lower house election. Decreases were seen in a total of 29 prefectures, primarily in cold regions including Hokkaido and also in the Tohoku, Hokuriku and Sanin regions.

In some areas, local governments operate “mobile early voting stations,” where ballot boxes are taken around constituencies by vehicle. They should actively call on the elderly and others to use this service. It is also necessary to inform people that early voting is possible without an admission ticket.

On the other hand, some voters who completed early voting without an admission ticket have raised concerns that municipalities’ efforts to verify people’s identities are insufficient.

The Public Offices Election Law does not require voters to present identification when casting their ballots. Many municipalities consider voters authentic if they fill out an affidavit with such information as their name and address, and there are no discrepancies with the voter registry.

Under this current practice, concerns about impersonation are understandable. Measures such as requiring voters to present identification are matters for future consideration.

The short period of this lower house election is also impacting the national review of Supreme Court justices. While early voting for the national review and the lower house election are held during the same period in principle, early voting for the national review began on Feb. 1 this time.

As a result, people who completed early voting for the lower house election last month now need to visit the polling station again for the national review. This undoubtedly increases the administrative burden for local governments. It is imperative that the utmost care be taken.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 5, 2026)