Myanmar General Election: Entrenchment of Military Rule is a Matter of Grave Concern

The military-affiliated party’s overwhelming victory in an unfair election in Myanmar does not in any way legitimize the military’s rule. It is deeply concerning that the military’s control is becoming entrenched, further deepening the turmoil in the country.

Myanmar recently held a general election, in which the military-affiliated party secured a majority of seats. Including the non-elected seats secured by military-related personnel, pro-military forces now hold nearly 90% of the parliament.

It is widely anticipated that Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the military, will be chosen as president at the parliamentary session to be convened in March or later.

In the previous general election held in 2020, the pro-democracy party led by Aung San Suu Kyi won a landslide victory. In response, the military claimed the election was fraudulent and staged a coup in February 2021. Since then, it has continuously remained in power.

Most likely, the military will claim to have gained a public mandate in this election and hopes to get Western economic sanctions eased and attract more investment by creating the appearance of a return to civilian rule.

However, pro-democracy parties were excluded from the election, and residents who opposed its implementation were detained one after another. This was far from a free and fair election.

Myanmar remains in a state of civil war, with ongoing armed clashes between the military and pro-democracy and minority ethnic armed groups. More than 7,700 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in military and police crackdowns, and about 3.7 million people have been displaced.

It is clear that the military’s rule itself is worsening the situation. Despite this, China and Russia sent observers to the most recent election, effectively endorsing the continuation of military control.

China and Russia are apparently seeking to strengthen their ties with the military in order to secure some of Myanmar’s abundant resources, such as rare earths.

In response to this situation, the U.N. official tasked with overseeing Myanmar’s human rights situation issued a statement urging the international community not to accept the election results.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi issued a statement saying that it is regrettable that no political progress has been achieved. It is right that Japan does not recognize the election results.

Following the coup, Japan suspended new official development assistance but has continued humanitarian aid for the people. It is necessary to persistently demand that the military immediately cease its violence and release Suu Kyi and others.

Meanwhile, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has announced it will terminate Temporary Protected Status for Myanmar nationals who fled to the United States after the coup. A U.S. court has ordered a halt to the termination, but the decline in U.S. involvement can only benefit China and Russia, making it impossible not to be concerned.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 4, 2026)