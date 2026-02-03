Foreign and Security Policy: Political Parties Must Discuss How To Restore World Order

China is not only threatening Japan’s security with its military power but is also intensifying its pressure by weaponizing economic measures. The threats from Russia and North Korea cannot be underestimated either.

Amid such a critical situation, the United States, the ally of Japan, is engaging in behaviors that undermine the world order that has been sustained by international law.

How should Japan act in the international community going forward, and how should it enhance its defense capabilities? The ruling and opposition parties must discuss these issues from a broad perspective.

How to deal with China has become a key issue in the House of Representatives election.

The Chinese government criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Diet remarks last year linked to a potential Taiwan contingency. Beijing has called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan and strengthened export controls on critical minerals like rare earths to Japan. Naturally, this situation is Japan’s major national policy issue.

However, some in the opposition bloc have hurled criticisms at the prime minister, saying she “has destroyed diplomacy with China and stoked military threats” or “has provided China with an excuse for a change of the status quo by force,” and it can hardly be said debates on security have deepened.

Takaichi’s remarks only meant that Japan “could possibly” exercise the right to collective self-defense on a limited basis if a Taiwan contingency arises and U.S. forces coming to Taiwan’s aid were attacked, and if that attack threatened Japan’s survival.

Such a move is in line with the provisions of the security-related legislation and her remarks have no flaw. Nevertheless, claims that the prime minister personally bears responsibility for the deterioration of Japan-China relations — echoing what appears to be deliberate propaganda from the Chinese side — are profoundly out of line.

Strengthening defense capabilities is also a critical task. The government plans to revise the National Security Strategy and other security-related documents within the year and work on revitalizing the nation’s defense industry.

The United States is demanding that its allies increase their defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product, but Japan must address the issue of increasing its defense spending as its own problem.

However, while the ruling parties say that an increase in defense spending is necessary, they have not mentioned any measures to secure the necessary financial resources. Many opposition parties are opposed to the increase in defense spending itself. The ruling and opposition blocs are at cross-purposes.

Takaichi held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and agreed to a number of items, including promotion of information sharing in the cyber field.

With the United States turning its back on international order, it is important for Japan to strengthen relations with Europe in areas such as security and trade. Japan is in a position to take the lead in rebuilding a framework for multilateral cooperation. Political parties should compete on foreign and security policies based on this perspective.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 3, 2026)