Board of Peace: U.N. is Indispensable for Gaza’s Reconstruction

In the Palestinian territory of Gaza, a ceasefire is barely being maintained, but a severe humanitarian crisis persists.

Rebuilding Gaza, which has been reduced to ruins by two years of fighting, and restoring stability to the lives of its residents are urgent priorities. To that end, the United Nations — with its many member states and experienced experts — should play a central role.

The Israeli military has announced that the body of the last hostage in Gaza has been returned to the family. The person was killed by the Islamist group Hamas. This marks the end of the first phase of the U.S.-led Gaza peace plan and a shift toward reconstruction in the second phase.

Normally, this is a situation in which the United Nations should stand at the forefront of the reconstruction efforts. However, separate from the United Nations, U.S. President Donald Trump has established an international body — the Board of Peace — to oversee Gaza’s interim governance, inviting about 50 countries to participate.

Representatives from about 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia and Hungary, attended the signing ceremony for the founding charter. While Israel also intends to join the board, Palestine, one of the parties concerned, was not invited.

Meanwhile, the fact that Trump has invited Russia, which has engaged in aggression against Ukraine, and Belarus, which supports Russia’s aggression, to join the board cannot be overlooked.

Trump has assumed the top position on the board. According to its charter, he serves as its de facto lifetime chairman with no term limits and has immense authority, including veto power over decisions.

Furthermore, one of the board’s purposes is to “restore dependable and lawful governance” in conflict areas, with no mention whatsoever of Gaza.

The U.N. Security Council has adopted a resolution that supports the Gaza peace plan, including the establishment of the board. However, the Security Council does not grant special authority to Trump, nor does it approve the board’s involvement in issues other than Gaza.

Basically, the board should focus its missions on working with the United Nations to secure such things as food, shelter and medical care for the about 2 million residents who are in dire straits in Gaza, and on rebuilding social systems and the economy, among other activities.

However, Trump views the United Nations with hostility, recently announcing withdrawals from 66 international organizations and treaties, including U.N. agencies. Due to this, the suspicion that Washington might aim to make the board an organization that would be a substitute for the United Nations cannot be eliminated.

France has decided not to join the board, stating that it raises major questions about undermining the United Nations’ functions. Britain and Germany have also indicated they will not participate.

Japan says it will “seriously consider” whether to join. It needs to urge the United States to ensure the board, alongside the United Nations, carries out activities aligned with its original purpose of the reconstruction of Gaza.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 29, 2026)