University of Tokyo Professor Arrested: Serious Lack of Ethical Sense, Failure of Institutional Governance

At the University of Tokyo, which leads Japanese research and education, arrests for corruption have been occurring. Just what is the state of governance within the university? There is an urgent need for the university to reform its organization from the ground up.

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a doctor, who is a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Medicine, on suspicion of accepting bribes. He is accused of accepting entertainment, in exchange for favors, from an executive of an association that jointly conducts research on skin diseases with the university. He is suspected of receiving entertainment worth a total of ¥1.8 million over 30 occasions at adult entertainment establishments and high-end clubs.

The MPD also has referred to prosecutors another doctor, a former specially appointed associate professor conducting research under the professor, and the representative director of a general incorporated foundation, the Japan Cosmetic Association, who allegedly provided the repeated entertainment, on suspicion of accepting and offering bribes, respectively.

This came shortly after another associate professor at the university’s Faculty of Medicine was indicted for accepting bribes from a manufacturer for the selection of medical equipment. The rampant corruption is nothing short of shocking and appalling.

The joint research focused on the efficacy of legal cannabis components for treating skin disease patients. The professor, an authority on dermatology, is believed to have given special treatment regarding the establishment and operation of a course to facilitate the research in exchange for receiving the entertainment.

The professor allegedly requested the entertainment. On such occasions, he also allegedly was asked to include the selective breeding of cannabis plant varieties as a research subject, and he accepted the request.

The association actively promoted its collaboration with the University of Tokyo. The association likely aimed to leverage the university’s brand and research achievements to generate sales of new cosmetic products.

The University of Tokyo is a massive organization with numerous faculty and staff members as well as research institutions. As each faculty enjoys significant autonomy, it is reportedly difficult for the university to exercise governance over them.

Since these aspects have raised questions, the university’s application to be designated a University for International Research Excellence — a government-funded initiative aiming for world-class research capabilities — is currently on hold, pending further screening

In response to this incident, University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii issued a statement that said, “We will also pursue, with unwavering resolve, the organizational reforms and preventive measures.” University’s executive members must demonstrate leadership, thoroughly review management systems and rigorously implement ethics education for faculty and staff.

As national universities face reduced government subsidies for their operations, they are required to generate their own revenue. Industry-academia collaboration, in which universities promote research jointly with private entities, has become a means for universities to secure private funding. However, a collusive relationship between them is not acceptable. This disgraceful incident has poured cold water on such collaboration efforts.

Since faculty and staff at national universities are considered “quasi-civil servants,” accepting improper money or valuables from private companies or other entities could lead to charges of bribery. Faculty and staff at all national universities should once again take this fact to heart.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 28, 2026)