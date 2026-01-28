Start of Lower House Election Campaign: Discern Which Parties and Candidates Provide Persuasive Proposals

Will voters give a mandate to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the new ruling coalition framework supporting her Cabinet? Or will they place their hopes in opposition parties, including a new party that is advocating a centrist policy line?

The campaigning for the 51st House of Representatives election has officially started, with 1,285 candidates running for the 465 seats.

A key feature of this lower house election is that there is no cooperation in coordinating candidates in many constituencies between the ruling parties, nor is there any among the opposition parties.

With the arrival of an era of multiparty politics, established parties alone are increasingly unable to reflect the will of the people. Many parties were reluctant to cooperate in the election likely because they are feeling a tangible response that they will be able to become an alternative force to reflect public opinion themselves. This election campaign will test the true strength of each party.

In her first campaign speech, which took place in Tokyo’s Akihabara area, Takaichi stated, “Economic growth is essential to make the Japanese archipelago strong and prosperous.” She emphasized a policy of investing in growth areas such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Japan’s manufacturing industry once took the global market by storm, but now its competitiveness has waned. Her remarks indicated a policy of identifying industries with growth potential and focusing investment on them to restore economic vitality.

Meanwhile, Yoshihiko Noda, coleader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, stated in his first campaign speech in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, “The most effective measure against rising prices is lowering the consumption tax rate,” stressing that the consumption tax rate on food items should be reduced to zero.

It was Noda himself, who was the prime minister at the time, that set the path for consumption tax hikes during the Democratic Party of Japan administration, citing the need to sustain the social security system. His current call for tax cuts is difficult to comprehend.

There are many other points of contention being debated in the lower house election. Addressing the decline in the birth rate and the aging population, which show no signs of stopping, along with the deteriorating security environment are urgent tasks.

The international order with the rule of law and free trade as central pillars is on the verge of collapse. The role that Japan should play in rebuilding a cooperative framework is a major issue that parties should also debate. The nation is required to demonstrate a stance of being actively involved in the resolution of conflicts around the world as well.

Voters should not be swayed by soft words about short-term gains, but rather discern which parties and candidates offer realistic and persuasive proposals.

The 12-day election campaign until the voting and ballot counting on Feb. 8 is a short-term battle. Campaigning in the bitter cold will be grueling. The hardships in areas with heavy snowfall, in particular, are beyond imagination.

In areas such as Hokkaido, where severe weather persists, some candidates’ campaign teams are reportedly reducing the number of street speeches and shifting to indoor rallies. It is hoped that candidates will continue their election campaign activities with safety in mind.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 28, 2026)