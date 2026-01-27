U.S. National Defense Strategy: Strength of Alliance Cannot Be Measured by Numbers Alone

It is commendable for the United States to prioritize deterrence against China, but using this as a pretext for demanding significant increases in defense spending from allies is far too reckless.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump should deepen cooperation with its allies to build necessary and effective deterrence, not focus solely on numbers.

The U.S. Defense Department has released its National Defense Strategy, a guiding document for U.S. defense policy. It defines China as “the second most powerful country in the world — behind only the United States,” and explicitly outlines a policy of building a robust defense against China along the “First Island Chain,” connecting the Nansei Islands, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The strategy stresses that contributions from allies and partner nations are indispensable, calling the defense spending target of 5% of GDP, set by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the “new global standard.” It urges allies and partner nations, including Japan, to meet this benchmark.

The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had just raised defense spending to 2% of GDP in this fiscal year’s budget, a goal that was originally supposed to be met in fiscal 2027. In the fiscal 2026 budget, the administration has earmarked a record ¥9 trillion, furthering defense development.

The U.S. demand is not only exorbitant but also seems far from being based on accurate understanding.

Japan provides bases for U.S. forces. As a host nation, Japan has provided more than ¥200 billion per year in support for U.S. forces, the largest sum among allied nations hosting U.S. forces. Numerous Japanese technicians are involved in the maintenance and inspection of U.S. naval vessels calling at Japanese ports.

It was only natural for Takaichi to say during a debate on Monday that the increase in defense spending would be carried out based on Japan’s own decision-making. At the same time, Tokyo must persistently explain the reality of its contributions to ensure Washington’s understanding.

And while in the previous National Defense Strategy, released in 2022, the United States expressed concerns about China’s threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, the latest version makes no mention of it. The new strategy also stresses that the United States does not seek “regime change or some other existential struggle” with China.

Trump is scheduled to visit China in April. Concerns remain that the U.S. president is being considerate of China because he is prioritizing a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also, in the latest defense strategy, the United States says that South Korea bears primary responsibility for deterring North Korea, with the U.S. providing only “limited support.” It also downgrades the assessment of the Russian threat from the previous strategy.

However, North Korea continues to enhance its nuclear and missile capabilities, and Russia has not ceased its aggression against Ukraine. The United States must face the reality of heightened threats and strengthen cooperation with its allies.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 27, 2026)