Japan-Italy Summit: Leaders Must Join Hands To Restore International Cooperation

As the United States turns its back on the international order, upheaval is increasingly in democratic nations. To restore the cooperative framework, the role that Japan and middle powers like Italy should play is increasing.

It is highly significant that the leaders of the two countries reaffirmed in their summit the need for cooperation across a wide range of fields that the international community has to deal with, such as climate change and security.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for about 1½ hours, including over lunch. The two leaders redefined Japan-Italy relations as a “special strategic partnership” and issued a joint statement centered on economic security and space cooperation.

Regarding space cooperation, the leaders decided to establish a new framework for intergovernmental consultations on such matters as the launch of disaster monitoring satellites and the management of space debris.

The disaster monitoring satellites are intended to provide meteorological information to developing countries to minimize the impact of natural disasters. Another aim is to foster the space industry in both countries to drive growth.

During the talks, the two leaders also reaffirmed their stance to steadily advance the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet between their two countries and the United Kingdom.

However, negotiations between the coordination body established by Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy and defense companies from the three countries are generally running behind schedule, due partly to the enormous development costs involved.

Issues regarding coordination also remain unresolved between the European side, which seeks to include additional countries in the project in order to reduce development costs, and Japan, which is concerned about technology outflow.

Amid a deteriorating security environment, developing high-performance next-generation fighters to replace those being phased out is crucial. While maintaining cooperation with the United Kingdom and Italy, a mechanism to prevent the aircraft from being used in conflicts involving third countries must be considered.

Japan and Italy have also deepened economic cooperation in recent years. Trade volume between the two nations is on an upward trend.

This marks the third visit to Japan for Meloni, known for her pro-Japan stance, since becoming the Italian prime minister in 2022. An action plan for promoting economic and scientific cooperation, complied by both countries in 2024, is progressing steadily.

The favorable relations built between past leaders also appear to be driving progress in Japan-Italy ties.

Europe’s relationship with China is something Japan must pay attention to.

The European economy is cooling due to soaring prices caused by the war in Ukraine and the impact of U.S. tariff measures. Consequently, some European countries are beginning to seek closer economic cooperation with China.

Beijing may take this opportunity to expand its criticism of Tokyo. Japan must not underestimate China’s propaganda campaign.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 17, 2026)