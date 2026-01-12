Coming-of-Age Day: Take on Challenges Rather Than Rushing to Seek Quick Answers

These are uncertain times. Most people want to make risk-free choices, but young people have the privilege of being allowed to make mistakes. It is hoped that they will not just pursue efficiency but take on challenges that have no easy answers.

Today is Coming-of-Age Day. A total of 1.09 million people — born in 2007 and currently 18 years old — became new adults.

The age of adulthood was lowered to 18 in 2022. Since many people are preparing for university entrance exams at this age, most local governments hold celebratory events for 20-year-olds. Thus, it may be difficult for people to realize that they are adults even after turning 18 years old.

However, once they turn 18 years old, they can sign contracts, including those for credit cards, and are given the right to vote. In Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture, a ceremony is held every summer to present certificates of adulthood to 18-year-olds, encouraging them to understand the responsibilities of adulthood.

The population of Japan is declining significantly. It is hoped that young people will fully exert their abilities to revitalize society.

People of today’s young generation are said to be overly concerned with how they are viewed by others and have a strong tendency to fear failure. A new book that analyzes young people’s mentality of quickly wanting the right answers for everything has also been drawing attention.

A trend that prioritizes efficiency and demands immediate results is growing stronger throughout society. It can be said that young people are influenced by this.

Susumu Kitagawa, who won last year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has always placed great importance on the phrase “the usefulness of the useless,” meaning that even seemingly worthless things can hold value. Behind his creative research lies his efforts to deepen his general knowledge outside his specialty through reading and other means.

Instead of simply labeling things as useful or useless, how about trying to take an interest in a broad range of subjects?

Conversations with people are one example of this. These days, it is reportedly not unusual for people to build relationships with generative artificial intelligence, telling it about their relationships and worries and seeking advice as if it were a friend.

People have diverse ways of thinking and living in this world. Friction can arise when interacting with others, and people may get hurt. Yet avoiding dealing with these things will make it impossible for society to function. Words are the only thing that connect people.

Today’s young generation experienced severe disasters such as the Great East Japan Earthquake and the Kumamoto Earthquake in their childhood. They also went through tough times together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is truly reassuring that many people are doing volunteer work and participating in activities in their communities. The hope is that they will continue to treasure their willingness to help others, while cherishing the connections made through such opportunities.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 12, 2026)