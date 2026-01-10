Withdrawal from International Organizations: U.S. Makes High-handed Move that Undermines Multilateral Cooperation

The United States has furthered its “America First” policy, in which it prioritizes its own interests, by dismantling the multilateral cooperation framework it has led since the end of World War II.

This will inevitably lead to setbacks for measures against challenges that need to be tackled worldwide, such as climate change and infectious diseases. Concerns are being raised over the United States’ move that heightens global uncertainty.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum directing the country’s withdrawal from many international organizations, treaties and conventions, as well as the suspension of funding for these entities. The withdrawal targets 66 international organizations, and this number could increase further.

The targets include the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, which forms the basis for international schemes to combat global warming such as the Paris Agreement. Adopted in 1992, the convention has 198 countries and regions participating in it. If the United States leaves the convention, it would be the first party to do so.

Washington has already announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, a move set to become official on Jan. 27. Its readmittance to the agreement is seen likely to require approval from U.S. Congress, so the impact of its exit is expected to be prolonged.

Together with other developed nations, the United States until now participated in discussions on financial support for developing countries. The potential waning of support for developing nations and increased damage due to delayed action going forward is concerning.

There is no doubt that the United States’ absence will strengthen China’s influence within international organizations. Beijing has actively boosted its financial contributions to many organizations, including the World Health Organization, from which the United States had already decided to withdraw. China is expected to become the largest financial contributor for such international organizations.

China has consistently blocked Taiwan, which it considers as part of its territory, from participating in WHO general assemblies and other meetings. This raises unassuageable concerns about the global health body’s crisis response capabilities in the event infectious diseases spread worldwide again.

After World War II ended, the United States took the initiative in establishing the United Nations and led multilateral cooperation. However, the Trump administration stated in its National Security Strategy, which was released in December last year, that it stands “against the sovereignty-sapping incursions of the most intrusive transnational organizations.”

At the start of this year, the United States launched an attack on Venezuela without notifying the United Nations, moving to secure oil interests. Washington has claimed this action was intended to eliminate Chinese and Russian influence. However, Beijing and Moscow could counter with force, potentially threatening U.S. interests instead.

Regarding the move by the United States, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara simply said, “The role the United States can play in the international community is important.” This is unsatisfactory.

Japanese diplomacy has traditionally been grounded in the Japan-U.S. alliance together with a U.N.-centered approach. Many international organizations have become bloated and require improvement. It is essential to take this opportunity to review such matters as how these international organizations are run. Japan should take the lead in advancing such reforms.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 10, 2026)