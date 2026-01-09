Aircraft Collision at Haneda Airport: What Should be Done to Prevent a Chain of Human Errors?

Human error, believed to have caused an accident in which two aircraft collided with each other and burst into flames, has occurred in the past, so why were lessons not learned? This must be thoroughly examined.

The Japan Transport Safety Board has released an interim report on the collision between a Japan Airlines aircraft and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda Airport in January 2024. Based on this report, the board intends to compile measures to prevent a recurrence and mitigate damages going forward.

The accident is believed to have occurred due to three overlapping human factors — the JCG aircraft mistakenly entering a runway, and both the JAL aircraft and the air traffic controller failing to notice this movement.

The report focused particularly on the air traffic controller’s poor handling. When the JCG aircraft mistakenly entered the runway, a warning appeared on the controller’s screen at hand, but the controller and others failed to pay attention to it.

Although they appeared to have gotten distracted by monitoring other aircraft, it must be said that the controller neglected their duty to ensure the safe takeoff and landing of aircraft.

After the accident, the system was reportedly modified so that there is an audible alarm in addition to the visual warning. To prevent such mistakes from occurring again, on-site response procedures must be thoroughly implemented, and training sessions must be conducted on a regular basis.

There has been a case in the past in which a warning was not utilized to prevent an accident. In 2001 over the waters off Shizuoka Prefecture, two JAL aircraft came dangerously close to each other. While they avoided a collision, 57 people suffered serious or minor injuries.

The aircraft flight operation surveillance system detected the close proximity of the two planes and alerted the air traffic controller, but the controller could not take appropriate action. Regulations for handling such situations were inadequate at the time, preventing the controller from safely guiding the planes despite their recognizing the warning.

It is obvious that the lesson of this case was not learned. It is crucial to first heighten crisis awareness by sharing examples of near misses that could have led to serious accidents.

Eliminating human errors entirely is difficult. It is necessary to establish systems in which machinery or other personnel can compensate for such mistakes even if they occur.

In the accident at Haneda Airport, five crew members aboard the JCG aircraft, excluding the captain, died. Meanwhile, despite the JAL aircraft being engulfed in flames, all 379 people on board, including those who were returning home for the year-end and New Year holiday season, evacuated safely. Miraculously, there were no fatalities. It is hoped that both the successful aspects and areas for improvement in the passenger evacuation guidance will be identified.

Two years have passed since the accident at Haneda Airport. Even after the accident, a spate of problems continues to occur at airports nationwide, such as aircraft crossing stop lines or construction vehicles mistakenly entering runways. Every possible effort should be made to prevent accidents without letting the memory of the shocking Haneda accident fade.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 9, 2026)