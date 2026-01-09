Strengthening Export Restrictions: China’s Economic Coercion Toward Japan Is Unacceptable

It is China’s usual practice to unilaterally intensify coercive pressure and press the other party to make concessions because it does not act in accordance with China’s wishes. Unreasonable measures using the economy as a weapon are totally unacceptable.

China has announced it will ban the export to Japan of dual-use items that can be used for both military and civilian purposes.

Although many details remain unclear, such as the specific items subject to the export ban, it is highly likely that rare earth-related products — essential for electric vehicles and smartphones, among others — will be included.

China previously halted rare earth exports to Japan in 2010, following an incident in which a Chinese fishing boat rammed Japan Coast Guard vessels off the Senkaku Islands. Although the Japanese government and companies have since diversified their procurement sources to include countries other than China, Japan still relies on China for about 70% of its supply.

If this rare earth export ban persists, there is concern that Japan’s manufacturing industries could be forced to take steps such as reducing production. The Japanese government must cooperate with Group of Seven advanced nations and others to work on expanding supply chains.

It is hoped that Japanese companies will recognize anew that trade with China carries risks and respond calmly to this issue.

China likely aims to convey to the international community that Japan is strengthening its military capabilities. It can be said that Beijing has raised its level of propaganda aimed at disparaging Japan.

As the reason for the export ban, China’s Commerce Ministry issued a statement stating that the Japanese leader openly hinted at the possibility of military intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

This appears to be aimed at creating the impression that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is personally to blame for worsening Japan-China relations, in an effort to force her to retract her Diet remarks in November last year regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

The Chinese military has repeatedly conducted large-scale military exercises that encircled the entirety of Taiwan, including one late last year. It is China itself that is raising regional tension.

The Japanese government and business community want stable relations with China. It goes without saying that Japan-China friendship is important.

However, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun survey conducted in December, 62% of respondents “approved” of the Takaichi Cabinet’s stance toward China, significantly outpacing the 25% who did “not approve.” China’s coercive behavior toward Japan is what is actually hurting Japan’s friendly feelings toward China.

Chinse President Xi Jinping’s administration has long emphasized its commitment to upholding the free trade system. Restricting trade with Japan for political purposes only undermines its international credibility.

The Japanese government must persistently urge China to cease its economic coercion, while appealing to the international community about how self-righteous China’s behavior is.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 9, 2026)