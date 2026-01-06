Multiparty Politics / Share Responsibility with Future Generations in Mind / Rebuilding Cooperation a Test for Diplomatic Skills

An era of multiparty politics has fully arrived, with emerging parties gaining prominence and no single force capable of forming a government on its own.

This likely means that the ruling and opposition parties will be expected to work together and reflect diverse public opinion in policy matters.

If the parties focus solely on immediate results in a bid to gain control of political affairs, as they did before, mid- and long-term issues will be left unresolved, making it impossible to overcome difficult situations.

To prevent politics from falling into disarray in today’s increasingly multiparty political landscape, it is important for both ruling and opposition parties to be aware that they bear a heavy responsibility for the next generation and to cooperate to implement measures.

Two and a half months have passed since the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was launched. The Cabinet has maintained high approval ratings, partly because its measures against rising prices and proactive diplomatic stance have been well-received. The Takaichi Cabinet can be said to be off to a good start.

“I want to boldly tackle difficult reforms,” Takaichi said of her New Year’s resolution at a press conference after visiting Ise Jingu shrine.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party holds a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, but it is in the minority in the House of Councillors.

To pass a record-high budget proposal for next fiscal year that exceeds ¥122 trillion and key bills during an ordinary Diet session scheduled to be convened Jan. 23, cooperation from opposition parties remains indispensable for the ruling coalition.

Series of short-lived administrations

Takaichi needs to consider expanding the coalition, while also deepening cooperation with parties such as the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito. Also, opposition parties cannot be called responsible parties unless they present ideas for stable funding sources together as a set with policy demands.

Lower house members have nearly three years remaining in their terms, which end in October 2028. However, the LDP-JIP coalition has not obtained the people’s mandate yet. To gain momentum for policy implementation, it appears that Takaichi should hold lower house elections to seek a mandate this year.

Over the past five years, Japan has seen its prime ministers change from Yoshihide Suga to Fumio Kishida to Shigeru Ishiba. They were followed by Takaichi, the fourth prime minister in that period.

A short-lived administration cannot tackle burdensome reforms. Trust in Japan within the international community is also likely to decline. Japan’s national strength is directly linked to whether Takaichi can build a stable administration.

There are endless domestic issues, ranging from the declining birth rate and aging population to rising prices.

Last year, the government reviewed the high-cost medical expense benefit system and other programs that would increase the burdens on patients. However, these measures alone will have limited effectiveness in reducing the increasing social security spending.

Quickly set up national council

To maintain generous medical and nursing care amid the shrinking population, which reduces the working generations that financially support the social security system, further reviewing benefits and burdens is unavoidable.

The burden of taxes and social insurance premiums on the working generations has been growing. Under such circumstances, it is necessary to consider raising the consumption tax — which is borne by a broad range of people, including the elderly — rather than reducing it.

As Takaichi mentioned in her first press conference of the new year, it is hoped that sincere discussions will be held on various issues, such as the proper state of benefits and burdens, by establishing a national council to allow the ruling and opposition parties, as well as experts, to jointly discuss social security measures.

With the spread of social media, voters’ interest in politics is growing. However, foreign forces are believed to have disseminated false information on social media to steer support toward specific parties in last year’s upper house election. Acts that confuse voters because of false information could undermine democracy.

The government aims to enact legislation this year to strengthen the nation’s intelligence capabilities. It envisages turning the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office into a national intelligence bureau that will be an organization encompassing entities such as the Foreign Ministry and the National Police Agency.

Enhancing capabilities to respond to information warfare, including countering false information, is an urgent task.

Free trade and the rule of law from which Japan has benefited in the international community are on the brink of collapse.

Russia is attempting to seize Ukraine’s territory by force, and China is intensifying military and economic pressure on countries inconvenient to its interests. The United States is disrupting the world order through such actions as attacks against Venezuela.

Distrust of such behavior by major powers is likely growing among emerging nations.

Japan has long supported nation-building efforts in such regions as Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Trust in Japan remains high among these regions. Japan should take the lead in restoring peace and rebuilding the international framework of cooperation by making use of its past achievements to deepen cooperation with emerging nations.

Continue boosting defense capabilities

Strengthening defense capabilities is also an urgent task. Last month, bombers from the Chinese and Russian militaries conducted an unusual joint flight over the Pacific toward Tokyo. This was apparently intended as show of force against Japan. Tokyo also must not let its guard down regarding North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.

The government plans to move up this year’s schedule for revising its three security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy. It should secure a budget for defense spending and strengthen Japan’s domestic defense production base in order to enhance the nation’s deterrence capabilities.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 6, 2026)