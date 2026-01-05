Attack on Venezuela: Use of Military Force by U.S. Raises Deep Concern

The U.S. military launched an attack on Venezuela, overthrowing the anti-U.S. administration. This aggressive approach, which does not rule out the use of force against other countries to secure national interests, cannot help but raise deep concern.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States successfully carried out a large-scale strike on Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, and other locations in the South American country. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained and transferred to New York. As the two have been indicted in the United States for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking, they will stand trial.

Claiming that drug flows through Venezuela amount to an act of using force against the United States, the Trump administration has attacked boats deemed to be part of drug smuggling organizations. It is also likely to justify this ground attack using the same rationale.

However, the U.N. Charter prohibits the use of force against other countries, in principle. It only permits as an exception military action based on U.N. Security Council resolutions or the exercise of the right to self-defense by a member that comes under an armed attack.

Regarding the attack on Venezuela, the Trump administration did not notify the United Nations or even the U.S. Congress in advance. It is difficult to say that the administration gave sufficient explanations about an imminent threat that would justify the exercise of self-defense, so criticism has arisen even within the United States that the attack constitutes an abuse of power.

Casualties from the U.S. military attack reportedly included civilians. It is natural that U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern that international law has not been respected. The U.N. Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting on Monday. The United States must fulfill its accountability.

In 1989, the United States launched a military invasion of Panama under a drug eradication campaign and overthrew the Central American country’s anti-U.S. government. In its National Security Strategy released last year, the Trump administration took the view that the Western Hemisphere, which includes Latin America, is within its sphere of influence and drew up a policy of reinforcing its engagement there.

In particular, Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserves. Trump has made public his intention to reclaim U.S. oil interests lost under the anti-U.S. administrations.

The impact of the Trump administration, which advocates for “peace through strength,” taking military action to expand its own interests is not limited to Latin America. This move could encourage unilateral attempts by China and Russia to change the status quo.

Both China and Russia condemned the U.S. attack on Venezuela, such as by calling it a violation of international law. On the other hand, Russia has continued its aggression against Ukraine, and China has not ruled out the use of force to unify with Taiwan.

If major military powers, such as the United States, China and Russia, intensify their power struggle and threaten other nations’ sovereignty by prioritizing military force over international law, the international order will collapse. Japan must work together with European countries and advocate for a position of upholding international law.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 5, 2026)